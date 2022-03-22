Nandos took the mickey out of a viral video of a chef chopping one whole chicken into thirty-two pieces

The grilled Portuguese chicken outlet couldn't hold back their surprise as they even saw chicken pieces they never knew could be cut into pieces

Peeps online cackled that Nandos' reaction and were inspired to make jokes at chicken restaurant advising it not to get any ideas

A popular restaurant and outlet Nandos known for its funny TV adverts shared a video on Twitter of a chef chopping a chicken.

The video showed him incredibly cutting it into 32 pieces. It was a feat and a sight that Nandos couldn't handle, so much so that the franchise exclaimed:

"32 piece peri peri chicken namadolo (the knees)?"

Peeps on Twitter brought on the funny in true Nandos style with memes and comments. They jokingly warned the grilled chicken outlet against doing the same to their chicken while others called it minced meat.

Some peeps were touched by the sight of the chef throwing their favourite parts of the chicken away.

@Thandie005 tagged her friend:

"@Maggie01171049, come see, that soft part you love on the bone of a drumstick is in the trash ! @NandosSA don't get any ideas. Mara that knife ehhhhh!"

@Sabbie_Nagama rolled on the floor with laughter at the thought of cut of chicken from its "knees":

@Chubeka_CCVN exclaimed:

"You can't throw away ingwazi ( the chicken wing wrist) haibo...all my favourite tender parts are in the trash."

@KholoMothopeng lamented:

@Mshikashika101 jokingly warned Nandos against getting ideas:

"Yey khuzeka Nandos I see what u wanna do, phuuma lapho."

Mzansi left laughing out loud over local store selling "chicken tails"

Saffas love their chicken and the only thing better than that is hilarious stories about chicken. According to Briefly News, Mzansi is one of a kind, especially when it comes to our food. A woman, Promise Inno Tmn, took to the #ImStaying Facebook page to share a photo of a particular part of a chicken sold at a local store.

The photo shows a pack of meat with "chicken tails" as the description. Promise captioned the post:

"#Mzansi - nothing goes to waste!"

The post generated thousands of likes and over 2 100 comments with South Africans weighing in on the part.

