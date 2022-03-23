A man shared his petrol bill with peeps on Twitter after spending over three thousand rands to fill up his bakkie

Tweeps were confused by the amount of petrol he needed for his bakkie and compared it to their bakkies

Others sympathised with him while some advised him to get a smaller car, claiming that their cars' fuel consumption was cheaper

Mbongiseni Mbatha couldn't hold back how surprised he was after paying R3000 for 142 litres. He shared with peeps on Twitter that he was filling up his van.

Mbongiseni captioned a pic of the petrol tank saying:

"My Bakkie full tank..."

Mbongiseni couldn't believe he paid over R3000 to fill up his van but peeps were confused by why it needed so much petrol. Image: @Mbatha10/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Twitter peeps were confused by how much petrol Mbongiseni's bakkie consumes. They shared that their bakkies consumed almost half of what he spent. Some advised him to get a smaller car while others sympathised with him.

@Nqo_Radebe tried to reason:

"What Bakkie has such a large Tank? I fill a TLB with that amount."

@JaphtaMulamula shared a funny meme:

@Vho_Bele couldn't believe it:

"Lol nah, This is a lie, this is a small truck probably, not a bakkie."

@poomlah123 joked:

@MojalefaTleane reasoned:

"No bakkie at the moment can be filled up with 3k even if the diesel price is this high bru unless it's a land cruiser."

