A lady shared with peeps on Twitter how years after having worked as a traditional healer in service of others, she is on the verge of losing it all

She expressed a slight resentment at her journey but revealed that she accepted it and diligently worked at becoming a good traditional healer

Tweeps were moved by her story and offered words of sympathy and encouragement while others shared their stories

SisGugu posted her story on Twitter about how she had been working as a traditional healer for the past 5 years. She revealed that after all those years, she was on the verge of losing her career, house and car.

She posted:

"The dagger in the heart! I still have to show up to help people, but God restores."

Sis Gugu shared about how she lost almost everything 5 years after accepting her calling. Image: @sisgugu/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter shared in sisGugu's pain with words of sympathy and encouragement. Some were compelled to share their own stories of hardship while others shared those of their loved ones.

@Alphonia6 shared:

"Literally my mom. She has accepted, went back to sniffing snuff, wa phahla but nothing is working out. She lost immense weight, she's just hanging to dear life but nothing is working out. The pain of having to see her go through this is heartbreaking."

@ntleza86 sympathised:

@gee_rankhumise mused:

"2022 is not a very good year financially, i dont even look forward to pay day cause i know i will still bother my siblings just to get through the month. I hope u will recover, i am praying for all of us ❤❤❤."

@zintlem__ said:

@sirboring_26 encouraged sisGugu:

"This level of honesty shows you are prepared for the path they gonna put you on and the rewards will be double in material but triple in the wisdom gained and four fold in strength to face anything."

Beauty celebrates bagging degree, becoming a sangoma all in 2021: 'Thokoza'

In a contrasting piece involving traditional healers, Briefly News reported that Paballo, not to be mistaken with Pablo (Picasso), was happy to give a healthy report on the year that was.

Her post was one of many that cropped up on Twitter showcasing tweeps' graduations after the successful completion of their tertiary studies.

But what made this particular stunner's social media post unique is not only the academic milestone she's checked but the fact that it was accompanied by another graduation, that of becoming a traditional healer or a sangoma – ukuthwasa.

It is the process or period during which an initiate studying to be a diviner or traditional doctor develops the powers of a medium. Heading online using her @PabieP_ handle, she wrote:

""This year's greatest achievements."

