A man missing his front teeth has gone viral after sharing a video of himself trying to pronounce a tricky word

Boitelo Thakholi took to TikTok to humorously attempt to say the noun "statistics”, to which he struggled immensely

Scores of Saffas responded to the funny post which currently has over 2.7 million views on the video-focused app

A local young man missing his front teeth left Mzansi peeps with belly aches from laughter after attempting to say the word “statistics”.

A man had Mzansi in stitches after viewing his recently shared video. Image: @spacebah/TikTok

Source: UGC

Boitelo Thakholi (@spacebah) took to TikTok to share a video of himself attempting to say the challenging noun, which he battled to.

He tried several times and eventually gave up, confessing his defeat.

The video has gained a lot of traction with over 2.7 million views at the time of publication. Scores of cyber citizens flocked in on the post to share their sarcastic and humorous comments. Several witty users also shared their word pronunciation requests for the young man.

Thys mashaphu reacted:

“Can you please do "MISSISSIPPI" me I wanna hear how it sounds.”

Noluthando Maphanga responded:

“Consequences please.”

LERATO replied:

“Say simba.”

user9460303742965 reacted:

“Star sticks sticks.”

OhDasNuke732 wrote:

“He might be missing the gate doors but the fence white.”

Philasande Sande Mal commented:

“Not your name being space bar please no.”

user87252222155 said:

“I usually don’t participate in these type of things but can you say stethoscope?”

Aimeeoox remarked:

“I can’t even say it with teeth.”

Woman who removed all her teeth cries out in video

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that in a bid to punish herself over the self-chosen belief of causing her brother's death, a woman resorted to taking hard drugs, which badly damaged her teeth.

According to her, it all started one time she kept her brother who had cancer company in bed, only to find out he had died 15 minutes into them spending time together.

In a touching video shared by Inspire, the lady stated that she went into a dark place, hung out with bad kids and did all sorts of nasty things before eventually coming back to her senses.

A medic erroneously recommended that her damaged teeth were beyond redemption and had to be taken out.

Source: Briefly News