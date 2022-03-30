South Africans have shared their thoughts and opinions in response to the prophecy by a blind prophetess, Baba Vanga

The late soothsayer had predicted during her lifetime that Russian president Vladimir Putin will rule the world

In true Mzansi fashion, many cyber citizens have poked fun at the divination with many saying they were ready to bow down to Putin

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans will make light of just about anything, and the predictions that Russian president Vladimir Putin may rule over the world, are no exception.

The predictions were brought forth by a blind prophetess, Baba Vanga, who died in the 90s at the age of 85, foretold during her lifetime that Putin would rule over all.

South Africans reacted to the prophecy that Vladimir Putin will dominate the world. Image: Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News previously reported that among the many disasters that she saw was the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. While alive, she also said that Putin will become the “Lord of the world.”

Daily Mail reports that Vanga claimed that Russia will become the only world superpower. She also mentioned the use of nuclear weapons and the possibility of World War 3. According to the same media, specialists said that 68% of her prophecies happened.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

While the revelation may be startling, South Africans took to social media to share their views, which were mostly characterised by mockery and humour, on Facebook:

Thuli Maria Mhlanga replied:

“Your wish is our command in SA Lord Putin the lord of the rings. We salute the prophecy don't bomb us... Our soldiers are not in a diet they eat and eat so we humble ourselves.”

Eunice Phajane said:

“Imagine, "Putin my Lord".”

Eglon Nkala commented:

“He's already on that status. Russia, US & China no one will dare attack them because of their nuclear weapons. They are leading the world.”

Tsholedi Vincent replied:

“Humble yourself by the side of the lord, he shall keep you safe lord Putin.”

dris Egal wrote:

“Baba vanga was a hoaxer that was on the payroll of the Soviet Union, and at the height of her career was the 70s and 80s, she failed to predict the demise of the USSR but they say she predicted 9/11.”

Fayth Da Pryncé reacted:

“This world belongs to Lord Putin, he is already in control.”

Agatha Vikings responded:

“GOD says evil will fall.”

ekalakala Garlux Maeko shared:

“He is already in control and Mr. Putin we don't have soldiers in South Africa but bo Mabena we are not a risk at all. Please exclude us from your enemy countries we all support and love you.”

Experts fear escalation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine after Biden calls Putin a 'butcher'

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that experts have weighed in on President of the United States, Joe Biden’s comments on Russian President, Vladimir Putin, saying that they fear further escalations.

Biden was speaking at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday when he said that Putin is a butcher and should not remain in power.

Business Insider South Africa reported that the White House has retracted the statement and said that Biden's point was that Putin should not exercise power over neighbouring countries or the region. Foreign policy experts believe that the comments could further complicate a possible diplomatic end to the invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Briefly News