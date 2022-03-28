Foreign policy experts fear an aggravation of the situation in Ukraine after US President, Joe Biden shared some choice words

Biden said that Russian President, Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power following the Ukraine invasion

South Africans on social media reacted to the US President's comments and some praised him for his bravery

POLAND - Experts have weighed in on President of the United States, Joe Biden’s comments on Russian President, Vladimir Putin, saying that they fear further escalations.

Biden was speaking at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday when he said that Putin is a butcher and should not remain in power.

US President, Joe Biden, referred to Russian President, Vladimir Putin as a butcher during his speech in Poland. Image: Win McNamee & Ludovic Marin/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Business Insider South Africa reported that the White House has retracted the statement and said that Biden's point was that Putin should not exercise power over neighbouring countries or the region. Foreign policy experts believe that the comments could further complicate a possible diplomatic end to the invasion of Ukraine.

The French President Emmanuel Macron was also amongst those who feared the possible escalation.

According to Eyewitness News, Macron said his priority is to achieve a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops.

South Africans share their thoughts on the comments

@EbrahimLaher4 said:

"Is the US not the world's largest terrorist and butcher? Sanctions against sovereign countries cause serious harm to the civilians and the poor. Rich, famous, and wealthy Alcan afford goods at any price not the poor.”

@sandybrowne7 commented:

“What a pity other leaders cannot follow Biden’s lead. He seems to be the only one with the courage, to say it like it is.”

@medicnick83 posted:

“Everyone is so scared of Putty and his Nukes - his army is pathetic - obviously.”

@gustavdip shared:

“Butcher is putting it in a nice way.”

