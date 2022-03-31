A future lawyer is turning heads for all the right reasons after she recently shared snaps from her graduation ceremony

The University of the Western Cape graduate successfully completed a Bachelor of Laws degree and people love to see it

Social media users were in awe of her amazing achievement and took to Twitter to congratulate the inspirational woman

A stunner recently shared her graduation pics and Mzansi is here for it.

The University of the Western Cape graduate shared that she completed a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.

A beautiful graduate shared snaps after bagging an LLB degree. Image: @YonelaKatsha/Twitter

The inspirational woman whose username is @YonelaKatsha took to Twitter to share the gorgeous pics along with the clever caption:

“(LLB)agged! #BlackWomenInLaw.”

Between her on-point make up and her sultry dress, South Africans could not handle the heat.

The post has gained thousands of reactions and supportive comments.

Check out what these Tweeps had to say:

@officialanele commented:

“Congratulations baby, you look stunning.”

@LibongoSinoti said:

“Such a beautiful graduate!!! So proud of you angel face.”

@PeterCaiserM shared:

“Congratulations are in order darling.”

