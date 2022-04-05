Julius Malema has been doing some questionable things these days and he ain’t even trying to hide them

Posting a snap of himself with four young white women, Malema made a point of highlighting that they do not hate him

The people of Mzansi could not understand what Malema was doing with these women as he’s made it clear that white peeps are not his vibe

EFF Leader Julius Malema has been living his best boujee life these days and raising a lot of eyebrows along the way. One of his most recent picture posts caused some flames on social media.

EFF Leader Julius Malema caused a stir with this saucy snap on social media. Image: Twitter / @Julius_S_Malema

Source: Twitter

It is no secret that Malema has had some heavy things to say about the white people of South Africa. Singing ‘Kill the boer’ is one moment many will never forget.

Taking to his Twitter page, Malema casually posted a picture of himself with not one, but four young white women. He made a point of highlighting that these women had no beef with him despite what many have had to say.

“Everybody hates #Malema.♂️”

The people of Mzansi swarm the comment section, calling Malema out on his ‘ish

Well, let’s just say that that snap did not sit well with the peeps of SA. Knowing all the trash talk Malema has made about white people, many could not understand what the EFF leader was doing.

Many believe Malema is all bark and no bite, and that he actually might secretly like white people. A lot of Mzansi citizens called Malema out, claiming all he does is simply for votes, not what he actually believes and feels.

Take a look at some of the heated comments:

@African_Spring said:

“Your yardstick is white people, the very people you've been claiming to hate, so clearly the "hate" was coming from a deep sense of admiration. This is sad.”

@RedFaceBos said:

“White people definitely love you.

“In Soweto, we don't know who you are anymore.”

@Makheshakheshy said:

@theeNosh said:

EFF leader Julius Malema shares a snap of himself looking hella dapper in a suit, Mzansi has mixed feels

In related news, Briefly News reported that EFF leader Julius Malema attended a boujee event that required him to ditch the red overalls for a suit, and he looks good! However, there were many who were not so impressed by Juju’s clean look.

Malema has been the face of the EFF and a strong front for all the party believes in… that is until peeps saw him in a suit sipping on “white people juice” (wine).

The man himself took to Twitter with the saucy snap of himself, letting his people know that he turned up and made an impression.

