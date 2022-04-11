A dedicated young man left many feeling proud and inspired after a picture of him bustling in the rain appeared on social media

Briefly News shared the young man’s story and the amazement many felt after seeing him working in the pouring rain

Social media users showered him with praise in the comment section, wishing many blessings upon him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A lot of people let stumbling blocks stop them from getting out there and doing their thing, but not this young Mzansi entrepreneur. He’s got his mind on the end goal and ain’t nothing going to stop his hustle.

A young man who hustles come rain or shine left many feeling inspired. Image: Twitter / @kasieconomy

Source: Twitter

When you decided to go for something, you have to put your heart and soul into it, and that sometimes means standing in the rain with a smile on your face.

Briefly News shared a young man’s story on Facebook which we spotted on the Twitter page @kasieconomy. Sharing a picture of the dedicated businessman standing in the rain selling his goods, we expressed what an inspiration this moment is.

“A young man who hustles come rain or shine. The rain doesn't stop him hustling. This is so inspiring, keep going my man!”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users shower the inspiring young man with praise

Seeing the drive this young man has left many clapping. A lot of people make excuses for not getting anywhere or why their businesses failed, however, this guy is not letting anything stop him.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Bayanda King Shabaka said:

“Hustler... Keep grinding. Don’t stop. One day is one day ”

Nokutula Ngejane said:

“One day your business will grow bigger keep it up may God bless your hustle.”

Marcio Cleciano Chicavane said:

“Big up man don’t give up on your hustling.”

Evans Bekezela Ndhlovu said:

“The people we need to build a country.”

Kind stranger unexpectedly donates food parcel to street vendor

In related news, Briefly News reported that kindness seemed to be flowing around and Zama Ngcobo can attest to that. The young lady's mother is a street vendor who sells at Willard Beach, KZN. According to Zama, a kind stranger arrived at her mom's selling spot with a surprise.

The unknown Samaritan gave Zama's mom and other street vendors food parcels. The parcels included maize meal, oil, rice, canned goods, soya mince, milk and other goods.

Zama and her hard-working mother could not be more grateful for the lovely and kind-hearted stranger who unexpectedly helped them.

Source: Briefly News