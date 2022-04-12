A Twitter post of a terrified Chesterville resident whose home was flooding gained a lot of traction online

The woman shared a video that showed water seeping through the bottom of her door and locking her inside

South African cyber citizens banded together to calm and support her during the time of the terrifying incident

With heavy rainfall flooding several parts of KZN over the weekend, residents have shared disturbing images and videos across social media of damage incurred.

One such woman was Maningi Madlala (@Ningiegh23) who sought help from her fellow online friends after her home was flooded last night.

A woman reached out for help online when her home was getting flooded. Image: @Ningiegh23/Twitter

A video shows water seeping through the bottom of her door, as a terrified Maningi watches her belongings get saturated. She also expressed at the time that she was stuck inside the house and was unable to leave because of the flood outside.

Asking for assistance online, she said:

“Can anyone send some help am stuck inside my place, I looked thru the window the water is flowing like a river so I can’t open the door am in Chesterville Road 16 #Durban #kznfloods.

“The electricity tripped but I still have a bit of battery, am trying to stay calm but am failing, am scared I won’t lie, I did call the cops of which none were available to come, so it just me and hope that I make it.”

Saffas, including media personality Sizwe Dlomo, were quick to respond to her pleas and engaged with her in the comments to try and calm her down as well as get her assistance.

After back and forth communication at the time of the incident, Maningi shared that Durban Metro Police and another individual came through to help her out and the severity of the flooding had subsided.

She shared an updated tweet this morning confirming that she managd to get out the house and is currently staying at a friend's place.

Check out some of the comments from South Africans coming together to assist the young woman:

@Nontobe35486153 wrote:

“I have resorted to distributing one of your pics so bezokwazi uku identify maybe your phone icimile and I know it not allowed but ngiyaxolisa but that was the only last resort I had.”

@Nozypea said:

“Oh sisi am not far from you but there is nothing I can do am also stuck. Know that sihleli sonke. Be strong Sisi.”

@African_Spring reacted:

“Being inside is safer, try to relax. Outside is a no go area.”

KZN man, 22, killed during heavy rains

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a 22-year-old man was fatally wounded after a wall collapsed on him due to heavy rains on Monday morning in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal.

Inclement weather conditions are expected to last until Wednesday in the central and eastern parts of South Africa.

SABC News reported that spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services Robert McKenzie said the man was killed when a wall collapsed on him.

Emergency and rescue teams have been hard at work since Friday while heavy rains drench the province. Several areas in the province have already begun flooding.

