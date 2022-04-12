A video of an energetic granny dancing at church has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The lady is seen dressed in her church uniform as she shows off some impressive moves for her audience

South African cyber citizens loved the congregant’s performance and took to the comments to show their love

An online user @nomfundo0912, took to social media to share a video of a vibey gogo taking centre stage during a church service.

The clip shows the lady dressed in her church uniform as she shows off some impressive dance moves along to the worship tune playing in the background.

Saffas were amused and entertained by a gogo's church performance. Image: @nomfundo0912/TikTok

Source: UGC

This gogo is clearly looking forward to the upcoming Easter weekend and Mzansi online users are loving her enthusiastic energy. Some peeps even joked that she probably cried about aches and pains on her knees and legs after her amazing performance.

Check out the cool video and some of the funny comments online:

user2407367786110 said:

“Bayahlupha laba muntu bese ezo funa uku rajwa.”

melz812 responded:

“Bese ekhala ngamadolo ebusuku.”

thembekile shared:

“Wow wayshaya kamnandi umama.”

user8881852725560 commented:

“Wadlalu msizikazi wakithi.”

mshaii69 replied:

“Ngoba njalo kumnandi ekujayiva in the house of oMdala wezinsuku. Khuphuka girl.”

Mathabo Nkabinde reacted:

“Sly queen seNkosi bakithi.”

Moxington wrote:

“Mama womthandazo siyabonga.”

