An entertaining video of a group of tiny ladies partying together has been circulating on social media

The clip shared on Facebook shows the group dancing and having fun as part of their Mozambique girl's trip

There is no doubt they had a good time and Mzansi online users flocked in on the post to share some positive and funny comments

A group of petite ladies had the time of their lives during a night out together and Saffas are loving their vibe.

A video of the group was shared on Facebook by Musa Travels and shows the tiny woman partying up a storm at what appears to be a pub. They are seen dancing and socialising together as part of their Mozambique trip.

Peeps were amused by a group of petite ladies partying together. Image: Musa Travels/Facebook

The post was captioned:

“In short, this is a description of our trip to Mozambique. Fun was had, all was jovial jong. If you haven't been to Mozambique you are missing out, the place is beautiful.”

Cyber citizens were left amused and in awe at the clip and took to the comments to show the ladies some love:

Mpush Zee Mamthi wrote:

“You soo cute guys I love you.”

Sphumelele Godfrey Ngcamu asked:

“Where do you find so many?”

Nyiko Chillyboy Mugwena commented:

“The place you’re dancing on is designed like a baby court hle.”

Tsumpi Letele reacted:

“This video is too short.”

MaBoi Toteng shared:

“The young and the restless.”

Obadia Kgopolo Segwape said:

“Why was I not invited to this party this is not fair.”

Sylvia Nyoni replied:

“Yoh so many little people.”

