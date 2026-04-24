An American visitor named Micha was left in awe during a recent trip to a local petrol station this April. The traveller shared an Instagram video showing how she received a full car service without ever stepping out of her vehicle. She was surprised to find that South African attendants handle tasks that are usually self-service in the United States.

The woman was vlogging while getting her service. Image: matteoandmicha

Source: Instagram

American tourist enjoys local service

The visitor travelled to a fuel station on 10 April 2026 to discover how South African stops operate differently. She quickly realised that local attendants handle all the manual tasks that Americans usually perform by themselves. Micha expressed her genuine shock as she did not have to step out of her car at all.

The traveller learned that South Africans refer to gas as petrol and to petrol stations as petrol stations. She requested the attendant to fill her tank while she remained seated inside the car comfortably. The worker also checked her tyre pressure and cleaned the front windshield during the short visit.

Micha asked the staff member to verify the oil and water levels for her peace of mind. She felt very pampered by the friendly treatment she received from the local station employees. This experience felt like a mini service for her car instead of a simple fuel stop. The visitor noted that gas prices are rising globally, but the service made her feel better. She concluded that South African hospitality makes the chore of refuelling a much more pleasant task.

See the Instagram clip below:

Source: Briefly News