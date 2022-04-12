A video that showed an apartment flooded with rainwater was posted online along with a report about its occupants

The author of the post explained that the rainwaters destroyed the apartment block and its occupants were forced to evacuate

Peeps were horrified at the sight of the water rushing through the building and condemned its engineers and architects, as they cited poor planning

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Suburban Control Centre shared a video of a building that had a rush of rainwater flowing through it on Facebook. The flooding was a result of the heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal that started on the 9th of April 2022.

The flooded building that is said to be in Umdloti, on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal was destroyed by rainwater, leaving its occupants destitute. Suburban Control Centre captioned the video:

"The whole apartment block has now been evacuated."

A clip that showed rainwater rushing through an apartment building in KZN as a result of the heavy rains horrified Saffas. Images: Suburban Control Centre/Facebook, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

The horrific clip that was shared on Facebook attracted a flurry of comments from dismayed peeps. From the engineering of the building to the approval of its construction, they all came into question. Peeps couldn't understand how water could easily wash through a building as their hearts went out to the apartment block's occupants.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Here are some of the comments made by peeps:

Psydell Barton said:

"Why is it washing away though? Is the apartment block build on a river? Is it a water pipe that burst?"

Pritha Fakir said:

"The Apartment building is called Isikhulu in Umdhloti...My sister and family have just evacuated the building...was a Mud slide. A traumatic and devastating tragedy.please Stay Safe everyone."

Alinta Green said:

"Who approved those building plans? Water and catchment drainage is plain simple engineering measurements, landscape planning, and not a mystery!

There are at least three professional parties involved that should be liable for that disaster! The architect, the town planning division, and the construction engineer. It was on the news this evening, the current rains in KZN is not out of the ordinary! Confirmed by a meteorologist. Therefore it is not a disaster like Demoina in the 80's."

Marcia Georgiades said:

"That is terrible all bad infrastructures of proper drainage for years now will start to take effect and sadly more of this to occur. Not sure the age of this building but look horrendous and hope life of any sort was not taken or harmed. shocking."

Lisa Saccone Still said:

"Probably built on a natural waterway?? Councils approve building on land that should stay open."

Frans Haasbroek said:

"Imagine being on honeymoon and this happens."

KZN floods: Woman shares scary video of water seeping into her Chesterville home and asks for help

As the rains continue to assault KZN, more videos of desperate homeowners have surfaced online. According to Briefly News, with heavy rainfall flooding several parts of KZN over the weekend, residents have shared disturbing images and videos across social media of damage incurred.

One such woman was Maningi Madlala (@Ningiegh23) who sought help from her fellow online friends after her home was flooded last night.

A video showed water seeping through the bottom of her door, as a terrified Maningi watched her belongings get saturated. She also expressed at the time that she was stuck inside the house and was unable to leave because of the flood outside.

Source: Briefly News