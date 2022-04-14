A young woman took to social media to announce the great news of opening and running her own law practice

The admitted advocate of the High Court of South Africa posted images of her new beautiful office space with an inspirational caption

The Mzansi online community flocked in on the post with positive messages, with many hoping to work for her one day

A focused South African attorney is making big moves as an independent legal eagle and her inspired online followers are rooting for her.

An admitted advocate of the High Court of South Africa, Sinako Lindazwe (@sinakolindazwe) took to social media to proudly announce the amazing news of opening her very own law practice.

She shared photos of her stunning new office space, including a plaque mounted to the wall with her name, in a Twitter post captioned:

“I’m running my own practice. That’s the tweet.”

The cyber community was elated for the young woman’s success and poured in messages of kind words and congratulations.

@RiahVanR_ said:

“Probably one day I'll work for you as a paralegal. Congratulations.”

@RadioEdith replied:

“Congratulations, man. I'm forever your biggest fan.To this day!!!”

@Pirano_Dj reacted:

“Awo suka madoda.”

@BulelaniBobs123 commented:

“Wooow this is beautiful Sinako, congratulations!”

