Images of a woman collecting her brand new Mercedes-Benz C200 from the dealership were shared online

Her car sales rep shared a heartfelt caption on the Instagram post wishing his client well on her new purchase

Several Saffas showed the stunning attorney love by pouring in messages of congratulations in the comments

Mzansi peeps were left both impressed and inspired after the fruits of a hardworking woman’s labour.

A social media post revealing her purchase of a brand new Mercedes-Benz AMG was shared on Instagram by car sales rep, @mpumsltd.

A beautiful attorney collected her German machine recently. Image: @mpumsltd/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post, which featured stunning images and videos of the woman collecting her car from the dealership, was captioned:

Congratulations to Ms I Tshayisa on your brand new Mercedes-Benz C200 edition 6 AMG line. Wishing you the best or nothing @ingatshayisa.

“Do not let the memories of your past limit the potential of your future. There are no limits to what you can achieve on your journey through life, except in your mind.

“It’s your life you don’t need someone’s permission to live the life you want. Be brave to live from your heart.”

Although the woman, identified as @ingatshayisa on Instagram, has a private account, Briefly News learned that she is an attorney by profession.

Peeps show the stunner love

Saffas flocked in on the post to pour in congratulations and sweet messages in the comments section:

Dkledi wrote:

“Congratulations.”

Aniedlungs commented:

“Love this. Congratulations.”

nkululeko_msomi reacted:

“Staying close to the MBSA plant in East London, I get to see this car in different specs every day…it’s absolutely stunning.”

canzy_l replied:

“Congratulations beautiful lady…now that’s a beast.”

Motsobabe responded:

“@mpumsltd will make one want to buy a car every day the way he goes all out for his client's congrats lady enjoy your baby.”

Kamamgoh said:

“Congratulations to this young woman of class.”

Stunning attorney celebrates running her own practice

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a focused South African attorney is making big moves as an independent legal eagle and her inspired online followers are rooting for her.

An admitted advocate of the High Court of South Africa, Sinako Lindazwe (@sinakolindazwe) took to social media to proudly announce the amazing news of opening her own law practice.

She shared photos of her stunning new office space, including a plaque mounted to the wall with her name, on a Twitter post which she captioned:

“I’m running my own practice. That’s the tweet.”

