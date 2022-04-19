A South African woman took to social media to celebrate her purchase of a brand new Mercedes Benz

Joodie Leeuw posted photos of the special milestone and also revealed that her “baby” was a week old

The makeup artist’s online friends were overjoyed upon learning the great news and poured in messages of congratulations

A beautiful young woman, Joodie Leeuw (@joodie_leeuw) smiled all the way to the dealership as she collected her brand new Mercedes-Benz.

Joodie Leeuw posted photos of the special milestone of buying a new car. Image: @joodie_leeuw/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The celebrity makeup artist took to her Instagram to show off her new whip and it is almost as stunning as she is. She shared photos of herself beside the car and it appears she may have had an outfit change for the special occasion.

She proudly captioned the post:

“My baby is a week old today.”

Her online friends were overjoyed for the young woman’s big win and flooded the post with well wishes and congratulations:

Ladyxonvocals said:

“YHO YHO YHO.”

Flodagrae remarked:

“Congratulations babe!”

katncala responded:

“HALALA OMG!!”

noxie_peaches shared:

“Congrats Love.”

mandy_kgobe replied:

“Congratulations JoJo.”

deenickj_jones wrote:

“Not you having an outfit change, lol I’m loving it yasssssssssss Queen.”

dimplez_august reacted:

“Congratulations babe.”

wanki_letlole said:

“Congratulations my friend.”

Attorney buys herself a whole Mercedes-Benz AMG, Mzansi impressed

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi peeps were left both impressed and inspired after the fruits of a hardworking woman’s labour.

A social media post revealing her purchase of a brand new Mercedes-Benz AMG was shared on Instagram by car sales rep, @mpumsltd.

The post, which featured stunning images and videos of the woman collecting her car from the dealership, was captioned:

"Congratulations to Ms I Tshayisa on your brand new Mercedes-Benz C200 edition 6 AMG line. Wishing you the best or nothing @ingatshayisa.

“Do not let the memories of your past limit the potential of your future. There are no limits to what you can achieve on your journey through life, except in your mind.

“It’s your life you don’t need someone’s permission to live the life you want. Be brave to live from your heart.”

Source: Briefly News