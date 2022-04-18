Wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel, took to Instagram to post a video showing off her family's Easter weekend away

The Kolisis spent their vacation at the Perivoli Lagoon House, where they enjoyed a range of wholesome activities

Rachel shared a caption expressing that she has been praying and seeking a deeper understanding of what Jesus did on the cross for His children

Rachel Kolisi shared a glimpse into her fun-filled and picturesque Easter weekend getaway with the family.

She posted a video on her Instagram revealing what her family got up to at the Perivoli Lagoon House.

Rachel Kolisi shared what she and her family got up to over the Easter weekend. Image: @rachelkolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

From game nights and ice cream dates to walks in nature, it looks like the Kolisis enjoyed some downtime as they entered the second quarter of the year, even though dad and hubby, Siya Kolisi, wasn’t in attendance.

“Easter weekend at @perivolilagoonhouse was a success (just missed @offlame_g and @siyakolisi). Lots of walks, family time, eating, loving, and laughing.

“Something I’ve been leaning into lately is “seek and you will find”. I’ve also been praying and seeking for a deeper understanding of what Jesus did on the cross for us, and set aside some quiet time to hang out with him this weekend. And my goodness did he show up for me,” Rachel captioned the post.

She also expressed that she loved how Jesus loved her family and all others.

“In a world filled with conditions, his love remains the same. UNCONDITIONAL. Whatever you were celebrating/doing this weekend, I hope you leave feeling loved and topped up! Best days are ahead,” she added.

Saffas showed tons of love to the Kolisis in response to the sweet post:

Minniedlamini said:

“Stunning.”

justpalesa_ reacted:

“I love love this family.”

Carribbeankiwi replied:

“Awesome reflections Rachel, so good to hear of your relationship with Jesus.”

Annempila wrote:

“This place is beautiful Rachel and happy beautiful family.”

offlame_g responded:

“Miss you guys.”

