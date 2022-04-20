A man lit up TikTok's timelines with his cheeky dance to Beyoncé's Who Runs the World in a video that went viral

Peeps were amazed by his sassiness and likened him to one of Mrs Carter's background dancers

Other people said they were taken by the video and watched it several times while others reckoned that the song was created just for him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A cheeky dancer brought the house down with his stellar moves to one of Beyoncé's songs. A video showing him popping and locking was posted on TikTok and went viral as the internet couldn't stop watching.

Proving that the singer's songs were appreciated worldwide, the clip was captioned:

"Round 2 of Run The World in Greece."

A man gave a top-notch performance when he danced to Beyoncé's 'Who Runs the World'. Images: rudi_smit/TipTok

Source: UGC

Peeps on TikTok showed the dancer some love for his sassy moves. Some were convinced that he was a professional dancer, comparing him to one of Beyoncé's dancers. Others admitted to being drawn to the clip and watching it repeatedly.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Here are some of the comments:

Kim De bruin said:

"He's not dancing to the music, the music is playing to his dancing."

nanditomagayon said:

"That’s too much sass for today’s content."

John C Bryant said:

"This is how I think I dance when I'm home alone and cleaning the house."

Sarah said:

"My toxic trait is thinking I look like this dancing at the club."

The Daily Stepmom said:

"I literally cannot stop watching!!!"

Tsunade Hime497 asked:

"Is this one of Beyoncé’s dancers?"

steeles99 said:

"Slaaaaaaayyy, my dude, flawless man. You made the song match your vibe, love it."

Woman and 2 talented boys dance to Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal, video goes viral as peeps show love

Another dance video that got people stanning was posted online. According to Briefly News, three talented dancers unleashed their inner Michael Jackson in a recent video and it’s so good you cannot watch it just once!

A video shows a white woman and two younger African boys busting some serious moves, mimicking the pop music legend Michael Jackson along to his hit song, Smooth Criminal.

They proceed to show off their killer routine as they moonwalk and move from side to side before the woman walks out of frame, leaving just the boys to carry on with the fire performance. The video was posted by online user @itzprettysharon7 on TikTok and has gone viral with over 385.5K views.

Source: Briefly News