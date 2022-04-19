A video of a white woman and two younger African boys doing a Michael Jackson-inspired dance routine was shared online

The trio is seen mimicking the pop music legend's famous moves together along to his hit song, Smooth Criminal

The woman then leaves the boys to shine as they continue their fire performance, knocking netizens’ socks off

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Three talented dancers unleashed their inner Michael Jackson in a recent video and it’s so good you cannot watch it just once!

A woman and two talented boys set the timelines on fire with their dance routine. Image: @itzprettysharon7/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video shows a white woman and two younger African boys busting some serious moves, mimicking the pop music legend Michael Jackson along to his hit song, Smooth Criminal.

They proceed to show off their killer routine as they moonwalk and move from side to side before the woman walks out of frame, leaving just the boys to carry on with the fire performance.

The video was posted by online user @itzprettysharon7 on TikTok and has gone viral with over 385.5K views. Check it out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Netizens showed the trio love with comments of admiration:

shawn256 shared:

“This has made my day and so, I ask for more please... tag me in the next video. I'm waiting for some more.”

Chris Pahla said:

“First time this season to see someone in Manchester United short play this good.”

Shoprite Ambassador replied:

“OMG, I just got hit by this smooth dance guys! Big ups, hope to see you someday in Ghana.”

Kwowmi reacted:

“They need to be extra famous, they dance on point.”

Asta Sadou commented:

“Awwww and she left them to shine.”

abbysamuel6 reacted:

“This is so amazing.”

Man moonwalks his way to fame at red robot to Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that dance sensation Kamil Szpejenkowski, commonly known as Sfinks, had social media users in shock when he uploaded a short clip of himself dancing to Smooth Criminal by Michael Jackson.

The video, which has attracted the interest of over 300 000 people, shows the Polish performer stepping out of his car while parked at a red robot.

The video quickly became viral on social media after the current titleholder of Polish Champion IDO Electric Boogie mesmerised online users with MJ's famous moonwalk.

Source: Briefly News