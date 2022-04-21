A video of a little girl inquiring about a bottle of medicine was shared online by her mother, Nonto R

The local comedian’s daughter is seen asking what the bottle is and her mum explains that it's cough syrup

The child wastes no time airing a loud cough and Saffas could not help but poke fun at her budding acting skills

South African comedian Nonto R (@nonto_r) had her online followers in stitches after posting a video of her daughter faking being sick just to have a taste of some sweet medicine.

The video shared on Instagram shows the adorable girl holding a bottle of medicine as she inquires what it is. Nonto R replies that it is cough syrup and the girl immediately lets out a loud cough.

Her mother calmly responds by telling her to fetch a teaspoon before the clip ends. Nonto R captioned the post:

“I think we need a #parenting manual #kids.”

Mzansi social media users, including actor Khaya Dlala, couldn't help but laugh and compliment the child’s noticeable acting skills.

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

khaya_dladla wrote:

“Haibo guys…. She must just go for auditions and start working to pay her own school fees…. Usengasebenza lona.”

tuwie_m commented:

“Same with mine.”

Londekadlamin said:

“The most beautiful girl in the world.”

bella_tdk reacted:

“She's so pretty.”

Senimagaye replied:

“Wamuhle usisi kaMambane.”

Djtwittysa responded:

“Kodwa I fraud engaka ku baby.”

ziinhle_n remarked:

“Weeeeh and ngiyawazi umnandi lo muthi.”

thabiso_727_cool reacted:

“Kunoshukela phela lokhu mphuziseni bo.”

