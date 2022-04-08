A viral video of a heartwarming daddy and daughter moment has been doing the rounds on social media

The father can be seen holding and playing around with his baby girl, at which the child laughs hysterically

Cyber citizens shared sweet and funny comments in response to the TikTok post, which has gained over 5.7M views

There is nothing quite like an adorable daddy and daughter moment to make your heart melt! One such moment was captured on video and social media users cannot get enough of it.

The cute clip was shared online by @kelli.lynn8 and shows a father holding and playing with his little baby girl. He makes funny noises and faces, at which the child laughs hysterically. A dog, looking to get his/her fair share of some TLC, can also be seen in the video.

“When daddy is the only one who can make you laugh this hard,” the post was captioned.

Cyber citizens could not help but respond with love and endearment to the sweet TikTok post which has over 5.7M views.

Yvette Broeckel said:

“OMG God bless that beautiful baby…”

Kristi Jo Miller wrote:

“Babies have the best belly laughs!”

Tammy Strickland Bur replied:

“That is pure sweetness!”

Cricket Recor commented:

“I've watched it 5 times. It just gets better and better!”

Mom replied:

“The dog… “Hey, I used to be the baby”.”

Nycitymama wrote:

“A baby’s laugh can brighten the cloudiest day.”

Ashley Theá reacted:

“She got a grown woman laugh.”

Source: Briefly News