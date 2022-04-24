Man buys wifey sweet gift which included mothballs, the people of Mzansi took it to the Twitter streets
- A man decided to spoil his wife so he bought her a bunch of gifts which included a fresh pack of mothballs
- Twitter user @IamAlex214 is the man who made the purchase and gifted his wife a bag of balls to kill bugs
- The people of Mznais were truly concerned and were certain the man had to have mistaken them for something else
While some women appreciated boujee appliances as gifts, giving a woman mothballs is something that had to be taken to the higher powers.
Never ever in the history of crazy gifts have peeps seen mothballs coupled in i=with flowers, chocolates, a watch and other sweet things.
Twitter user @IamAlex214 took to his page with a snap of his wifey and all the gifts that he got her which rendered her to tears, including the mothballs… apparently!
“I bought her gift and she cried. I love my wife bathong ❤️”
Mzansi takes the matter to the Twitter streets, peeps are beyond shook
Mothballs for a gift? Kante! This had to be an inside joke or something, because there is no logical explanation for this, Sir.
Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:
@jabjuice said:
“Are those mothballs? Is this a planned assassination?”
@Edulamoney said:
“I hope you know that these are not Endearmints sweets ”
@Authentic_R03 said:
@AngelicaRefiloe said:
@Koketso_Mako said:
In related news, Briefly News reported that a man took to social media to share a photo of himself at his surprise birthday party that was thrown by his loving wifey.
@Sandile80868242 posted the photo to his Twitter account. He can be seen sitting next to his presents at a restaurant and rocking a “Happy Birthday” sash. He captioned the post:
“My wife planned this surprise party.”
