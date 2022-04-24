A man decided to spoil his wife so he bought her a bunch of gifts which included a fresh pack of mothballs

Twitter user @IamAlex214 is the man who made the purchase and gifted his wife a bag of balls to kill bugs

The people of Mznais were truly concerned and were certain the man had to have mistaken them for something else

While some women appreciated boujee appliances as gifts, giving a woman mothballs is something that had to be taken to the higher powers.

Twitter user @IamAlex214 bought his wife mothballs as a gift. Image: Twitter / @IamAlex214

Source: Twitter

Never ever in the history of crazy gifts have peeps seen mothballs coupled in i=with flowers, chocolates, a watch and other sweet things.

Twitter user @IamAlex214 took to his page with a snap of his wifey and all the gifts that he got her which rendered her to tears, including the mothballs… apparently!

“I bought her gift and she cried. I love my wife bathong ❤️”

Mzansi takes the matter to the Twitter streets, peeps are beyond shook

Mothballs for a gift? Kante! This had to be an inside joke or something, because there is no logical explanation for this, Sir.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@jabjuice said:

“Are those mothballs? Is this a planned assassination?”

@Edulamoney said:

“I hope you know that these are not Endearmints sweets ”

@Authentic_R03 said:

@AngelicaRefiloe said:

@Koketso_Mako said:

