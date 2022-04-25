An older brother got his way with his baby brother when he stole his milk mid-feed and the clip has gone viral

Twitter user @Cliffkhaya10111 shared the clip showing the wow sibling moment that left him cry-laughing

The people of Mzansi were bust and feel that this child is being groomed to work for the ANC one day

Sibling rivalry is a real thing! A video clip of a big brother feeding his baby brother a bottle and while no one is looking, stealing his milk, has gone viral and left peeps busting.

Twitter user @Cliffkhaya10111 shared a video showing an older brother pulling a fast one on his baby brother's milk. Image: Twitter / @Cliffkhaya10111

Source: Twitter

Being the older sibling gives a power that no youngest will ever have the glory of possessing. It's fair to say that the youngest child goes through the most, always.

Twitter user @Cliffkhaya10111 shared the clip to his page while in tears of laughter. Seeing the moves the older brother pulled on his baby brother is golden!

“Y'all got to see this...”

The people of Mzansi weigh in, claiming this kid's going to work for the ANC

Having their emotions go from “aww” to “haibo” in mere seconds, the people of social media took to the comment section to express their shock. Some feel this hit like an ANC corruption story, LOL.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Tana_Patsa said:

“The ANC came to mind when I observed the older brother. I'm not affiliated with any political party.”

@Timmy_J_Ndlovu said:

“Can someone please kindly tell me what’s with this dude? I literally have no idea. What’s his story? How old is he? Why is he like that?”

@seithati_s said:

“I was like, big brother is so sweet. Next min, big brother teach him a lesson to trust no one, lol!”

@Thami_Mpahlwa said:

