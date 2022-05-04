The City of Tswane decided to pat one of its smallest potholes and the people of SA couldn’t help but laugh

Taking to social media with some pictures of their achievement, The City of Tswane seemed quite proud

The comment section was set on fire my Saffas as they highlighted the insignificance of this post and the apparent waste of funds

Potholes have become part of people’s sense of humour in Mzansi… while, at least some. The City of Tswane gloated about a pothole they had patched, not knowing the wrath that was about to be unleashed upon them.

While potholes are a daily joke, they are also the source of most drivers’ anxiety. Nothing sends your heart through your chest like noticing a pothole when it is already too late.

The City of Tswane took to Twitter with a few pictures of a pothole that they had just patched, gloating about their little patchwork project that does not come close to the watering holes that have gone viral on social media.

“Potholes patch: Before and after #TshwaneRoads”

The people of Mzansi roast The City of Tswane and their measly patch

Like, have they seen the canyons swallowing entire vehicles? The people of SA had to laugh at the celebration of this tiny victory because it means nothing. Everyone knows a splash of water and this is going to erupt into the great hole of Kimberly.

People also couldn't believe how many people were standing around this hole, surely it didn't take all of them to fix it? Kante!

Take a look at some of the spicy and sarcastic comments:

@MRelebohile1001 said:

“The cracks are clearly visible, I don’t understand why they seem proud of what they did there.”

@Mulalo29 said:

“Rehabilitation of the road would have been best. Patching with Asphalt is a waste of time and money. When it rains again the pothole will be back. While you are fixing problems, the traffic signals at Samrand & N1 are no longer working. They only worked for 3 weeks after 2 years.”

@ChristoThurston said:

“You would think this is a comedy page. But no! It is really the City of Tshwane's handle! Potholes are patched. Within 3 weeks you have a bigger hole! Tshwane's roads are falling apart and there is no proper maintenance done! What did this tender cost???”

@motsepe_rems said:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

“The City of Potholes”: Man Stands Waist Deep in Street Pothole, SA Seriously Gatvol

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans were in disbelief after catching glimpse of a massive pothole in Ermelo. A picture of one man standing waist-deep in the safety hazard really set Mzansi off.

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarvin first shared the shocking picture.

Naturally, the pictures spoke for themselves. Social media users were really disappointed to see how ill-managed things had become in this community and many more communities across the country just like it.

