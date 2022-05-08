A beautiful lady left South African online users impressed by her mother’s fashion design and sewing skills. AKA's mom Lynn Forbes took to social media to celebrate her blended family. A confident Mzansi lady left people with mixed emotions when they saw a clip of her dancing.

The black mambas are still out and about in full force and snake rescuer Nick Evans had his hands full. Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 second runner-up, Themba, is celebrating after his fans, known as “Ghost Nation”, bought him an apartment.

1. Lady Gives Mom a Rough Sketch Design to Make an Outfit, Mzansi Impressed With Momma’s Outstanding Execution

A beautiful lady left South African online users impressed by her mother’s fashion design and sewing skills.

Bongekile Z. Radebe (@BongiZ_Radebe) posted a photo of a sketch she drew for her mother, asking her to make a 2-piece outfit for her. In a second photo, she showed the finished product and it was absolutely breath-taking, made of a white bell-sleeve top and blue sishweshwe print pants, and a matching headscarf.

2. AKA’s Mom Lynn Forbes Celebrates Her Blended Family, Shares Snaps of DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai and Murdah Bongz

AKA's mom Lynn Forbes took to social media to celebrate her blended family. The loving mother decided to celebrate Mother's Day a bit early this year.

AKA’s mom Lynn Forbes celebrated her blended family. Image: @lynnforbesza, @akaworldwide, @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Lynn shared that she's grateful for her own momma for teaching her about love and how to raise a family. She's currently raising AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter, Kairo and DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's daughter, Asante.

Taking to Instagram, Lynn shared snaps of her own mother, AKA together with his new bae Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle and her second baby daddy, Murdah Bongz.

3. Hawt Mzansi Dance Queen Leaves South Africa Divided by Her Super Saucy Dance Moves: “No Wife Here”

While every man claims they want a strong and independent woman, they eat their words when they meet one. A confident Mzansi lady left people with mixed emotions when they saw a clip of her dancing.

A nice body and a beautiful face spell trouble to some and wifey to others. Arm candy is nice but it often comes at a price.

Facebook page SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads shared a clip of a gorgeous woman grooving and commented on her fire body. Sis has the looks and the moves!

4. Nick Evans Shares Rescue of Cheeky Little Black Mamba in Video at Durban Home, SA has jokes: "Typical Ma2000"

The black mambas are still out and about in full force. Snake rescuer Nick Evans was called out to a home in Escombe (Blundell Road area) this week after a lady let her six-week-old Boerboel pup outside.

Nick disclosed that as the dog stepped out, she noticed something flick up, just behind the pup. It turned out to be a black mamba.

“Thankfully, the pup avoided a bite. Unlike the others I've been catching of late, it's a juvenile. It would have hatched in around February or early March. Once they've hatched, juvenile snakes disperse, and mothers aren't around to protect them,” said Evans.

5. 'Big Brother Mzansi' Star Themba’s Fans "#GhostNation" Buy Him An Apartment, Shows Appreciation

Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 second runner-up, Themba, is celebrating after his fans, known as “Ghost Nation”, bought him an apartment.

According to information posted on Themba’s social media pages, the apartment is a gift specifically from Themba’s Ghost Nation fans on Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp.

The three-bedroom apartment is fully furnished with modern finishes and even has an air conditioning system.

