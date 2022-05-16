Talented Street Dancer Wins Over Mzansi Fans With Fire Moves and Barefoot Moonwalk in Video
- A video of a man putting on a show for motorists and pedestrians has been doing the rounds on social media
- In the clip, the carefree gent is seen dancing and even doing the moonwalk on the side of a busy street
- Netizens lauded him as a talented dancer and showered him with positive comments under the Facebook post
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
A talented gent closed the weekend with a bang after demonstrating some cool moves on the side of the road.
A video of the mover and shaker was shared on Facebook by Africa Facts Zone and shows him dancing with great energy and even doing the moonwalk on a roadside.
Motorists and pedestrians enjoyed the free show and netizens have praised a whole vibe! The post, which has over 61K views, was captioned:
Video of man getting caught with lemon juice after falling asleep at the groove has Mzansi cracking jokes
“Video of the Day! A talented street dancer shows off his dancing skills in Nigeria.”
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
The Nigerian dancer won over fans who did not hold back showing him some love. Check out some of the reactions and comments online:
Jigen ThaFirst reacted:
"That moonwalk barefooted on a rough cemented floor was bonkers."
Mc Iamshowboz responded:
“These are the reason why we're the giant of Africa.”
Taffy Zinzo shared:
“Africa you are blessed and filled with talent.”
Seyi Adegbite replied:
“This man right here is a comedy legend, a perfect gentleman ... His name is Carter Machala.”
Mas Ter Boy commented:
“It's the background voice for me.”
Vikiyanky White reacted:
“It’s the moonwalk for me.”
Kennedy Jack said:
“Talent in the street.”
Young man channels his inner Michael Jackson while dancing to amapiano
Heartbreak as young man graduates Cum Laude a day after passing away, clip shows varsity honouring him
In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a young man can dance like Michael Jackson, some say even better, so he put his moves to the test on a litty amapiano track. What a wow, MJ would be proud!
The King of Pop has to be turning in his grave, and in a good way. Seeing our guy "crotch-thrust and slide" to amapiano is next level.
TikTok users and jaw-dropping dancer @mickie_jay shared a clip of himself busting Michael Jackson dance moves to an amapiano track and it is golden! He dropped this in celebration of his birthday.
Source: Briefly News