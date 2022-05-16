A video of a man putting on a show for motorists and pedestrians has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, the carefree gent is seen dancing and even doing the moonwalk on the side of a busy street

Netizens lauded him as a talented dancer and showered him with positive comments under the Facebook post

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A talented gent closed the weekend with a bang after demonstrating some cool moves on the side of the road.

A video of the mover and shaker was shared on Facebook by Africa Facts Zone and shows him dancing with great energy and even doing the moonwalk on a roadside.

A talented dancer put on a show for motorists and pedestrians. Image: Africa Facts Zone/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Motorists and pedestrians enjoyed the free show and netizens have praised a whole vibe! The post, which has over 61K views, was captioned:

“Video of the Day! A talented street dancer shows off his dancing skills in Nigeria.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Nigerian dancer won over fans who did not hold back showing him some love. Check out some of the reactions and comments online:

Jigen ThaFirst reacted:

"That moonwalk barefooted on a rough cemented floor was bonkers."

Mc Iamshowboz responded:

“These are the reason why we're the giant of Africa.”

Taffy Zinzo shared:

“Africa you are blessed and filled with talent.”

Seyi Adegbite replied:

“This man right here is a comedy legend, a perfect gentleman ... His name is Carter Machala.”

Mas Ter Boy commented:

“It's the background voice for me.”

Vikiyanky White reacted:

“It’s the moonwalk for me.”

Kennedy Jack said:

“Talent in the street.”

Young man channels his inner Michael Jackson while dancing to amapiano

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a young man can dance like Michael Jackson, some say even better, so he put his moves to the test on a litty amapiano track. What a wow, MJ would be proud!

The King of Pop has to be turning in his grave, and in a good way. Seeing our guy "crotch-thrust and slide" to amapiano is next level.

TikTok users and jaw-dropping dancer @mickie_jay shared a clip of himself busting Michael Jackson dance moves to an amapiano track and it is golden! He dropped this in celebration of his birthday.

Source: Briefly News