A teacher took to social media to share her plans to embark on a deodorant drive for underprivileged pupils

Snenhlanhla (@snenhlanhla_N) said many of the kids at the school she teaches suffer from bad body odour and was moved to do something about it

She appealed for donations and many inspired South African netizens heeded the call as they responded accordingly

A dedicated teacher has gone beyond her educational duties to help pupils in need.

Taking to social media she announced her plans to put together a deodorant drive to collect deodorant donations and distribute them to the disadvantaged pupils at her school situated in an informal settlement.

Snenhlanhla (@snenhlanhla_N) wrote on Twitter:

“I’m a primary school teacher at an informal settlement area and I’ve thought of doing a deodorant drive, the pre-teens at this school are challenged with smelly armpits and I know a lot can’t afford deodorant please RT for awareness, I’m willing to come to collect around JHB.”

She also added that sanitary pads donations were welcome.

The school is made of mobile classes and is based in Tshepisong West, Mnandini area.

Snenhlanhla shared that many of the children are from child-headed families and some are raised by grandparents who drink 7 days a week.

Many Mzansi social media users were touched by her good cause and responded with positive comments to her appeal.

@Lee_Whyte02 said:

“Bless your heart Tash.”

@MapulaRamothwa3 wrote:

“Hi please WhatsApp me on 0711539557. We manufacture roll-ons especially formulated for our preteens.”

@Mfanafut_Mnguni said:

“Just for an awareness, nice project, and willing to help.”

@Selbybok commented:

“Now, here’s a noble initiative, not a vanity project of splurging taxpayers’ money on a flag when millions go to bed daily without a meal; when thousands of girls don’t have sanitary pads, etc, etc.”

@barnard_rohan responded:

“We can all unite in this initiative. Do you need deodorant for boys or girls or both? I'll see what I can do. I'm based in Pretoria but will courier it to you. Please DM me an address to where I can have it couriered.”

