Some poor soul is frantically searching and retracing their steps to find their R20 . 5 million winning Lotto ticket

. The win took place on 29 May 2021 , which means that the lucky winner has a mere four days left to claim their prize

, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza explained that even though winners have a year to claim their prize, they should do so as soon as they find out they are a winner

Many Mzansi people dream of winning the life-changing Lotto. One person won R20.5 million in a draw that happened in 2021 and has yet to come forward and claim it.

The winner of a R20.5 million Lotto jackpot has just a few days left to come forward and claim the money or lose it all. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Some people play the Lotto so often that they rarely think the big win will ever be theirs. This is probably what happened to this poor soul, whose winning ticket became a canvas for their child’s crayon or part of the trash, ish!

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said that the ticket was bought in Carletonville, a small mining town. The winner won a whopping R20,569,105 on 29 May 2021, reported TimesLIVE.

The Lotto gives winners a full calendrer year to claim their winnings, meaning that this big winner has just four days to claim the R20.5 million, reported SowetanLIVE. We are sure this is giving people heart palpitations just reading it…

“Although players have 365 days to claim their jackpot prizes, we encourage them to come forward at their earliest convenience,” said Mabuza.

Yoh, one can only hope the person finds that ticket in an old draw while cleaning up because wow!

