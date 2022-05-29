A video shared on Facebook shows how tourists came into contact with a group of lions and something unbelievable happened

A group of lions intruded on another pride of lions, the patriarch of the pride engaged with the other lions resulting in a fierce fight

The video received tens of thousands of views and social media users reacted to the spectacular scene unfolding inches from the tourists

A video shared on Facebook by Kruger Magazine shows a group of male lions fighting extremely close to an open vehicle.

The brave tracker stood outside the vehicle as the lions tussled with each other, the scene was punctuated by ear-splitting roars.

Lions fought with one another metres from a group of tourists. Photo credit: Kruger Magazine

The scene started out quite calm but soon descended into chaos as the lions fought amongst each other.

The video racked up tens of thousands of views and hundreds of comments.

Social media users react to the frightening experience

Annette Runge:

"Well, I'll be the one to admit that I would have been scared to death and would have needed to go change my pants.

WOW, amazing video !!! Thank you for sharing !!!

Blessings and Peace from Pennsylvania!!"

Andy Bingley:

"Did anyone else hear/see the quick call the male gave to the lionesses and cubs before protecting them, amazing!"

Laura Basson:

"Wow, wow, wow!!! The tracker though ."

Donne Hutchinson:

"Never mind the tourists, I am sure the Rangers couldn’t believe their eyes either."

