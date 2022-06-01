University of Limpopo students honoured their Afrikaans roots on Africa Day by dancing the sakkie sakkie

A video of the moment was captured and the university posted it to its official Facebook page for a laugh

The people of Mzansi were living for the moves these Boers were busting and set the comment section on fire

In celebration of Africa Day, some University of Limpopo students decided to honour their Afrikaans heritage by displaying how to sakkie sakkie. The moment was captured on camera and has left many laughing hard.

University of Limpopo students had people busting with their proudly Afrikaans dance moves. Image: Facebook / University of Limpopo students

Source: Facebook

South Africa is rich in culture and we are so blessed with such a beautifully diverse nation. Seeing university students come together while proudly standing by their roots, is everything!

The University of Limpopo shared the clip on its official Facebook page and made a point of highlighting how inspiring and entertaining this moment was. Nothing quite like a sakkie sakkie, neh.

The video shows a group of proudly Afrikaans students breaking it down in front of their peers to some lekker treffers.

“Cultural and traditional entertainment at #AfricaMyHome #ULEvents2022 #AfricaMoveMore”

The video leaves some laughing so hard that they ended up shedding tears

Seeing these students perform the sakkie sakkie had many in tears of laughter. It is no secret that it is not the most graceful dance, LOL, but it is proudly South African and people loved it!

Take a look at some of the comments:

Nipro Ratombo said:

“These are literally WOODENMICS of dancers, do they follow the bassline or the string in the song? or are they making up their own music in their heads while this thing is playing . #7delaan I'm giving the guy with the mask a .”

SciperMan Maine said:

“The big guy looks like he is dancing to an Amapiano tune. ”

Resolofetse Tshegofatso Matjene said:

“The dad is the best dancer. I love how he incorporates every dance into one.”

Teacher interrupts student’s lit dance moves, SA howling with laughter: “Mevrou is having none of it”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a learner from Germiston High School danced their way into trouble. A 19-second clip posted to social media by popular Twitter user @kulanicool shows the student vibing while students crowd around in support.

The dance was brought to a sudden halt when a teacher arrived and pulled him away using his bright yellow backpack. It seems there isn't time for kids to break it down with this teacher ensuring there was no fooling around on the school grounds.

The clip posted on Twitter was enough to get Saffa social media users feeling the vibes in the comments section. A few cyber citizens reminded us of their time in school while others couldn't help but laugh.

