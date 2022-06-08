An inspiring graduate from Eastern Cape has wowed Mzansi after taking to social media to share the news that she’s landed her first internship

Nthabiseng Letsholonyane posted on LinkedIn about the achievement, noting that after graduating at 33, she was worried that she wouldn’t be able to intern anywhere

Netizens flooded the Mzansi woman’s comment section, emphasising that it’s never too late to get a job and become successful

An inspiring South African lady has taken to LinkedIn to share the wonderful news about landing her first internship after graduating in 2020.

Eastern Cape resident, Nthabiseng Letsholonyane, graduated from North-West University (NWU) when she was 33 and notes that she was worried that she would not be able to intern at any organisation because of her age.

Nthabiseng Letsholonyane, a 34-year-old woman from Eastern Cape, celebrates obtaining her very first internship. Image: Nthabiseng Letsholonyane/LinkedIn.

In her post, the Business Operations and Logistics Management graduate spoke about how grateful and pleased she was to finally be part of the workforce.

“Finally, the Lord has answered my prayer. I graduated at the age of 33 and I was worried about which company will still believe in me because government internships say until 35 years,” she wrote.

The now 34-year-old then spoke about how long she had been looking for internship opportunities in line with her studies, thanking netizens for their motivation throughout her journey.

“After one year of being home, East Rand Bulk gave me an opportunity. I’m so grateful that I’m doing the work I dreamed of. Thank you, LinkedIn for your encouraging posts that gave us hope,” she added.

Netizens pour in congratulations

LinkedIn users praised Nthabiseng for her resilience in the job search and emphasised to her that it is never too late to reach any dream you may have, whether big or small.

Paulina Manoko MASHIANE said:

“This is proof that when God and angels are discussing our blessings they don't invite our enemies.”

Nokulunga Mbonda added:

“Congratulations my dear, you are proof that it is never too late to start over. I also believe government needs to adjust the entry into internships/learnerships to economic active population. Either in the form of senior internship categories and Junior internship categories.”

Monde Mbobo wrote:

“I'm Inspired, congratulations.”

