Research by DC Jewellery's Cities of Love 2022 revealed that Cape Town has the highest rate of babymaking in the world

It is reported that the Mother City has the highest birth rate of all the cities on the list with 20 births per 1 000 people in 2019

While quite surprising, several Mzansi peeps said blamed the high number of childbirth on factors such as lack of sexual education

If you ever wondered which country made the most babies in the world – well wonder no more, as it has been confirmed that Mzansi takes the cup, with Cape Town leading the pack.

The residents of Cape Town certainly aren’t afraid of getting intimate, with the highest birth rate of all the cities. Hopefully, we don't have to explain to you what birth rates have to do with how loving a city is!

South Africans shared possible reasosn why Cape Town has such a high birthrate. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

This is according to DC Jewellery's Cities of Love 2022 which compiled research based on data collected in 2019 that reveals that there are 20 births per 1 000 people in Cape Town.

“The residents of Cape Town certainly aren’t afraid of getting intimate, with the highest birth rate of all the cities on the list of 20 per 1,000 people. SA’s death rate is 9.3 deaths per 1,000 people, meaning that the birth rate is more than double the death rate there,” the research found, as reported by TimesLive.

The Mother City is closely followed by Istanbul and Sydney.

Mzansi netizens react

While the news came as a shock to some South Africans, others weren’t so surprised as they blamed the high number of childbirth on factors such as lack of sexual education and low accessibility to contraceptives in the country. Check out some of the comments on Facebook:

Moshe Dichaba said:

“The first blessing God gave to man"...be fruitful and multiply, fill the earth and subdue it..." Well done Capetonians doing the word.”

Nick Bacon wrote:

“Naturally it’s known that 3rd world countries have a higher birth rate due to limited accessibility of contraceptives and limited education, however, due to the poverty we also have a higher death rate and life expectancy is lower than first world countries. This is not a good stat considering we can barely support the current people let alone new ones to this country.”

Anel EN-Manie du Preez shared:

“But it’s because Sassa pays them for each and every successful spyker session... mos?”

Matt Sabos responded:

“This is shocking hence the cycle of poverty, crime, and unemployment shalt continue ‍♂️ if you cannot live up to the responsibility of having a child then one should not even think of having one.”

