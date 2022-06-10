A disappointed young man took to social media to share a post about the stress of being unemployed

Unemployment is one of life’s most stressful experiences. One local man, Daud Mhlongo (@DaudRugunate) knows this all too well.

Mhlongo recently took to Twitter to share his disappointment in a post where he revealed he’s been unemployed for 2 years with no luck.

"Got my Logistics qualification at UJ in 2020 and 2 years later I’m still unemployed, at this point I feel like giving up I’m tired,” he wrote.

According to Indeed, individuals who are unemployed are often more susceptible to several challenges, including difficulty in finding future employment and decreased income.

Many South African social media users could identify with or relate to Mhlongo’s pain as they gathered in the tweet’s comments with encouraging words and job advice:

@LadyMo1992 commented:

“Shame man got my teaching degree in 2018 still unemployed till today. Just try to continue with your studies of possible you might be the next lecturer in your field.”

@krissebolaoa suggested:

“Leave the Country and go teach English in Korea. It will solve many of your problems. TEFL courses cost as cheap as R500. Some are free.”

@KeabetsweMoitsi commented:

“I'm so sorry man. Have you done or applied for any logistics or supply chain internships? Sorry to hear that.”

@WKuzwayo replied:

“Got the same qualification in 2012 and I’m in the built environment . Joburg isn’t the place for that qualification.”

@Umzulu_Onemali wrote:

“You giving up early I got mine in 2015 I didn’t get employed I started my own business now things are flowing: take the skills u learned at school n start your own business ‍.”

Man claims being unemployed with qualifications is better

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that unemployment in South Africa is a heavy topic for many especially as the unemployment rate keeps getting higher every quarter. More young people are without jobs and actively seeking work, while others have completely given up.

A social media user who goes by the handle @ShaunKeyz decided to weigh in on the topic and made comments that started a hot debate on Twitter.

Shaun stated that he felt that it is better to be unemployed with a qualification than without one and did not elaborate any further which had peeps chiming in their thoughts about his statement.

