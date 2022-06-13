A group of KwaXimba gogos have not allowed old age to deter them from going for their dreams in life

They graduated from sewing school made possible by the Hillcrest AIDS Centre Trust as an initiative to empower them

The organisation hopes that local schools will connect with these enterprising gogos to sew their school uniform requirements

You are never too old to go after your dreams and achieve greatness. This was proved by a group of determined grannies who recently bagged their sewing school qualifications.

The Hillcrest AIDS Centre Trust (@hillcrestaidscentretrust) shared the old ladies’ recent achievement in an Instagram post, showing some celebratory highlights from their graduation day at KwaXimba.

The gogos from KwaXimba in KZN are doing it for themselves as they look to become their own bosses. Image: @hillcrestaidscentretrust/Instagram

The initiative has served as skills development for the gogos to start their own businesses in order to make an income.

"We would like to thank HACT for giving us this opportunity to generate income through the sewing skill they have equipped us with. It is not easy to find a job nowadays, but this course has motivated us to become entrepreneurs and be our own bosses," said Gogo Sweleni Mbambo.

This is the first time the organisation held a sewing school in this area. The group are so encouraged by the ambition of these ladies and the beautiful school uniforms they learned to produce.

“It is our hope that local schools will connect with these enterprising gogos to sew their school uniform requirements,” HACT wrote.

