FlySafair let Nzinga Qunta and her daughter see the cockpit after their flight and it made her daughter’s day

Nzinga shared a cute picture online, thanking the airline and the sweet pilot for the memorable experience

While Nzinga’s daughter was the star of the show, people could not help but notice how spicy the pilot was

Every child who flies on an aeroplane wants to see where the pilot sits. Australian-born South African television presenter and model Nzinga Qunta was grateful to a kind FlySafair pilot for letting her baby girl see the cockpit after their flight.

FlySafair made Nzinga Qunta's baby girl's day with a trip to the cockpit to meet the pilot. Image: Twitter / @NzingaQ

Growing up, almost every child has wanted to be a pilot or an air hostess at some stage of their life. So, when they get to meet a real pilot and go into the cockpit, it's a big deal.

Nzinga took to Twitter with the sweetest snap of her baby girl in a FlySafair cockpit. She thanked the airline and the pilot for making her daughter's day. Baby girl got to wear the pilot's hat and everything!

“What a stunning way to end our flight! Thank you so much @flysaa.”

The people of Mzansi gush over Nzinga’s daughter… and the pilot

Nzinga’s daughter is a total cutie, but so is the pilot, LOL. People took to the comment section to gush over both the sweet princess and the hunky pilot. Some also asked if this is celeb treatment or if all kids get this opportunity.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@MaZuluOmuhlez said:

“Cute baby mara lo bhuti oDrivayo yhuuu ndiswela amagama sana.”

@Mnyamza79332209 said:

“Can kids on non-celebrities also go and take pics in the cockpit??? Angilwi ngiyabuzwa, I would love my nephew two also take a pic inside.”

@kaonekario said:

“Baby cute. Hey pilot sis get the pilot's details!”

@BonoloAnne said:

Young boy dresses up as pilot for career day, breaks internet with his cuteness overload boss baby vibes

In related news, Briefly News reported that seeing tiny humans dress up like big people is just the sweetest thing. A young boy chose to be a pilot for career day and his boss baby vibes sent the internet into a puddle of mush. This level of cute should come with a warning!

When we are young, we wish to be all the amazing things. Firemen, nurses, teachers, superheroes, nothing in kids' innocent worlds deters them from dreaming big, and that is one of the most beautiful things about children.

Twitter user and proud momma @chefbanke shared two pictures of her overly adorable son dressed as a pilot for career day. While a man in uniform is everything, it has nothing on this tiny boss baby. The attitude is just too much!

Source: Briefly News