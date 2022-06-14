A woman took to social media to share her personal life milestones with netizens, however, there was a slight blunder in her text

Her tweet featured two beautiful images of herself as well as a caption that highlighted how many children she has, and other successes

Miss Sherly’s post had a few obvious spelling and grammar issues and Mzansi online users could not help but joke about it

A woman was dribbled by English recently after taking to social media to share a bit about her life and worthy milestones.

Twitter user Miss Sherly (@Miss_SherlyK) shared a tweet about her age, children, cars and property, together with two beautiful photos of herself. However, it would appear that she may have needed to first edit her text, spelling and grammar a bit before posting.

A 40-year-old mother had netizens amused at her recent Twitter post. Image: @Miss_SherlyK/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She wrote:

“Mother of 40 4 child 3boys 1 gurls marriage woman with own cars and hoses❤️”

After carefully reading the text, one can assume that Miss Sherly meant she is a 40-year-old mother with four children, namely three boys and one girl. She is a woman with her own cars and houses.

In true Mzansi fashion, South Africans had a field day with the post as they responded with witty responses to the mother--of four’s tweet.

@NdivhuwoBarnes said:

“What do you use hoses for?”

@Bhuti31441838 commented:

“Okusalayo sikuzwile ukuthi uthini mama, you are 40yrs old and have 4 children, 3 boys and 1 girl. Own a car or cars and have yourself a house. So don't laugh nina abanye because you are far from her achievements. ✊✊”

@Lady_ella wrote:

“Oh, maan, oksalayo we know what you meant...”

Age: 40 years replied:

“Children: 4 (3 Boys and 1 girl), Property: 2 or more, Vehicle: 2 or more, Lastly you look absolutely stunning.”

@sphola_rose responded:

“Absolutely gorgeous ❤”

@Phalaborwajnr remarked:

“Of course... Do you perhaps discuss your posts with the man you married?”

Woman who flexed about doing English HL instead of FAL gets roasted online for grammatical flop

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African lady caused a stir online after flexing about how she studied English home language (HL) instead of English as a first additional language (FAL).

@user421S took to Twitter to boast that she has a higher calibre of knowledge of the English language. She captioned her tweet:

“I did English HL, you did English FAL. Asifani!!! (We’re not the same).”

The lady’s tweet certainly ruffled a few feathers as many were quick to jump at the chance to make their opinions known

