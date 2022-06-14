Grateful Man Celebrates Impressive New Job, Leaves SA Inspired: “Praise the Most High”
- A South African man took to social media to share the good news of starting a new job as a designer
- He disclosed on Twitter that he will be starting his new role at Momentum Corporate Marketing
- He gave thanks to the man up above and cyber citizens expressed their happiness for him in response to the tweet
A man has signed a new contract and is ready to begin a new part of his career journey.
Twitter user @TysonFREE shared a post revealing his new position at Momentum Corporate Marketing. He also expressed his gratitude to the man up above.
“Very proud to announce my appointment as a Designer at Momentum Corporate Marketing... Praise the most high,” he wrote.
@TysonFREE also included photos of himself sporting a red hoodie and a big smile, ready to take on his new position.
South African social media users flooded his post with well wishes and congratulations.
@NobleZenny said:
“Congratulations my guy .”
@silentical commented:
“Congratulations Bro.”
@_NtsikiBaraka_ replied:
“Well done Man, MMH is a great company to work for - and more if you are in a good lead Division. I don’t regret spending my 8yrs there.”
@NthatoMusa reacted:
“Kea o lebohela, my g. Wishing you a stupendous journey. Do best.”
@Diseme1Emma said:
“Congratulations Make the best of it .”
@Missy_Tshepi_ remarked:
“Welcome on board and congratulations.”
In another story, Briefly News reported that a local man received the good news he needed after being unemployed for 10 whole years. According to his post, a professional profile on LinkedIn helped him secure a great job in the North of Johannesburg.
An ecstatic @realkamo_ took to Twitter to share the news of his new job as a junior administrator in a Sandton company. In the heartwarming and inspirational post, he also credits God for his luck turning around the way it has.
"I have been unemployed for 10 years and today I got a job with a "Junior Administrator" in Sandton. Guys Modimo wa phela," he wrote, clearly elated about his new job.
