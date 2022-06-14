Global site navigation

Grateful Man Celebrates Impressive New Job, Leaves SA Inspired: “Praise the Most High”
by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A South African man took to social media to share the good news of starting a new job as a designer
  • He disclosed on Twitter that he will be starting his new role at Momentum Corporate Marketing
  • He gave thanks to the man up above and cyber citizens expressed their happiness for him in response to the tweet

A man has signed a new contract and is ready to begin a new part of his career journey.

Twitter user @TysonFREE shared a post revealing his new position at Momentum Corporate Marketing. He also expressed his gratitude to the man up above.

A young man is excited to start his new designer job. Image: @tysonfree/Instagram, @TysonFREE/Twitter
Source: Twitter
“Very proud to announce my appointment as a Designer at Momentum Corporate Marketing... Praise the most high,” he wrote.

@TysonFREE also included photos of himself sporting a red hoodie and a big smile, ready to take on his new position.

Man celebrates bagging his degree with graduation pics, South Africans congratulate him on a job well done

South African social media users flooded his post with well wishes and congratulations.

@NobleZenny said:

“Congratulations my guy .”

@silentical commented:

“Congratulations Bro.”

@_NtsikiBaraka_ replied:

“Well done Man, MMH is a great company to work for - and more if you are in a good lead Division. I don’t regret spending my 8yrs there.”

@NthatoMusa reacted:

“Kea o lebohela, my g. Wishing you a stupendous journey. Do best.”

@Diseme1Emma said:

“Congratulations Make the best of it .”

@Missy_Tshepi_ remarked:

“Welcome on board and congratulations.”

Source: Briefly News

