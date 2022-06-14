A South African man took to social media to share the good news of starting a new job as a designer

He disclosed on Twitter that he will be starting his new role at Momentum Corporate Marketing

He gave thanks to the man up above and cyber citizens expressed their happiness for him in response to the tweet

A man has signed a new contract and is ready to begin a new part of his career journey.

Twitter user @TysonFREE shared a post revealing his new position at Momentum Corporate Marketing. He also expressed his gratitude to the man up above.

A young man is excited to start his new designer job. Image: @tysonfree/Instagram, @TysonFREE/Twitter

“Very proud to announce my appointment as a Designer at Momentum Corporate Marketing... Praise the most high,” he wrote.

@TysonFREE also included photos of himself sporting a red hoodie and a big smile, ready to take on his new position.

South African social media users flooded his post with well wishes and congratulations.

@NobleZenny said:

“Congratulations my guy .”

@silentical commented:

“Congratulations Bro.”

@_NtsikiBaraka_ replied:

“Well done Man, MMH is a great company to work for - and more if you are in a good lead Division. I don’t regret spending my 8yrs there.”

@NthatoMusa reacted:

“Kea o lebohela, my g. Wishing you a stupendous journey. Do best.”

@Diseme1Emma said:

“Congratulations Make the best of it .”

@Missy_Tshepi_ remarked:

“Welcome on board and congratulations.”

Source: Briefly News