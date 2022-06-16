A photo of a gorgeous Mzansi doctor has social media abuzz with excitement and netizens faking illnesses

@dr_lulu.dlmn recently took to Instagram to share a pic of herself n a form-fitting outfit along with a positive caption

Several South African online users have shown the post a lot of love and made their admiration known

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A beautiful Mzansi doctor shared some snaps of herself on Instagram recently, leaving many netizens, particularly men, with their hearts palpitating.

@dr_lulu.dlmn posted the images which showed her wearing her stethoscope and dressed in a form-fitting outfit that showed off her shapely physique.

Dr Lulu charmed many netizens with a recent photos of herself at the office. Image:@dr_lulu.dlmn/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She captioned the post:

“Self care Sunday…remember self care also includes spiritual, mental, and emotional health..”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Being a doctor is no small feat, apart from being responsible for the health and well-being of others, it requires compassion and care like no other. According to her profile, @dr_lulu.dlmn Medicine is her calling and she is a radiation oncologist in the making.

Social media users responded to the post with interesting comments, many of which aimed to get the good looking doctor's attention in a rather flirty manner.

Check out the Instagram post and some of the comments below:

Kgabangmashiane wrote:

“I'm not feeling well Doctor❤️.”

siyabinga1 replied:

“Ngiyeza manje ngizogula.”

Crazyxpoeticd said:

“You are very beautiful❤️.”

mpho.ramanaledi responded:

“Yes Doc.”

trainertroy1 remarked:

“Sending love Sunday. Receive and feel it.”

i_am_jimmy_the_piper asked:

“Heartache ingiyenzani dokotela must I consult?”

Photo of hunky South African doctor has temperatures rising

In another similar story, Briefly News reported that there is just something about a hunky man in uniform that has the power to make the ladies weak at the knees. A good-looking doctor left social media drooling after sharing a photo of himself recently on his Instagram account.

Dr Vuyo Tshona (@dr.vuyotshona) captioned his post:

"The world looks brighter from behind a smile. Let's keep on keeping on. Ithethile iDyan.”

Judging by the comments on the post, which has over 5.7K views, Tshona has gained a whole lot of admirers. Others even said they weren’t feeling well to get his attention.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News