Stunning Doctor Has SA Drooling With Breathtaking Photos, Leaves the Men Needing Medical Attention
People

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A photo of a gorgeous Mzansi doctor has social media abuzz with excitement and netizens faking illnesses
  • @dr_lulu.dlmn recently took to Instagram to share a pic of herself n a form-fitting outfit along with a positive caption
  • Several South African online users have shown the post a lot of love and made their admiration known

A beautiful Mzansi doctor shared some snaps of herself on Instagram recently, leaving many netizens, particularly men, with their hearts palpitating.

@dr_lulu.dlmn posted the images which showed her wearing her stethoscope and dressed in a form-fitting outfit that showed off her shapely physique.

Stunning Doctor, SA, Photos, Men, Medical Attention, Women in Excellence, South Africa, Instagram, Inspiration
Dr Lulu charmed many netizens with a recent photos of herself at the office. Image:@dr_lulu.dlmn/Instagram
Source: Instagram

She captioned the post:

“Self care Sunday…remember self care also includes spiritual, mental, and emotional health..”

Video of innocent little kid reading "amazambane" in English has South Africans laughing out loud

Being a doctor is no small feat, apart from being responsible for the health and well-being of others, it requires compassion and care like no other. According to her profile, @dr_lulu.dlmn Medicine is her calling and she is a radiation oncologist in the making.

Social media users responded to the post with interesting comments, many of which aimed to get the good looking doctor's attention in a rather flirty manner.

Check out the Instagram post and some of the comments below:

Kgabangmashiane wrote:

“I'm not feeling well Doctor❤️.”

siyabinga1 replied:

“Ngiyeza manje ngizogula.”

Crazyxpoeticd said:

“You are very beautiful❤️.”

mpho.ramanaledi responded:

“Yes Doc.”

trainertroy1 remarked:

“Sending love Sunday. Receive and feel it.”

i_am_jimmy_the_piper asked:

“Heartache ingiyenzani dokotela must I consult?”

Read also

Source: Briefly News

