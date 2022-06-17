Getting a new set of wheels had one stunning nurse beaming with pride as she excitedly shared her big moment on social media

Instagram user cindyobiri proudly posted cute snaps as she stood next to her first whip – an entire Mercedes Benz

The young woman’s hard work finally paid off and she shared that she was thrilled to finally be enjoying the fruits of her labour

A gorgeous nurse from Minneapolis in the United States was super excited to have landed her first set of wheels, proudly showing off the new lux whip on social media.

The young medical professional took to Instagram to share how excited she was to have been rewarded for the long hours she put in as a medical professional, with the babe sometimes even working over 12-hour shifts at a time.

A young nurse was super pumped to have bought herself a lux car as her first ride through hard work and determination. Image: cindyobiri/Instagram.

Cindyobiri took to Instagram to flex with her new wheels, still wearing her nursing scrubs to show how her hard work led to her landing an entire, out-of-the-box, stunning white Mercedes Benz.

In her post, the babe spoke about how she was super pumped to finally be reaping the rewards of her diligence and long hours spent in the hospital, with Cindyobiri even naming her new baby ‘Coco Chanel’, LOL.

The young stunner also thanked the Lord for her blessings in her caption, which read:

“Meet coco (chanel) #BossLady. Enjoying the fruits of my labor. I prayed for this season of my life, thank you, God. Now time to rest for this 12-hour shift! #geminiszn.”

Social media users expressed how inspired they were by the young nurse

Online users were hella impressed with the young woman for getting the bag and spoiling herself with the lux car.

Have a look at some of the top comments:

Salmunia said:

“Welcome to the Benz club.”

kukuyangu2 added:

“Okay boss lady!!”

yfw.millenia wrote:

“Congratulations!! So deserving.”

