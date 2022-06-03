Connie Ferguson has been gracing our television screens for close to three decades and the star has become a household name in the entertainment industry

The seasoned actress who rose to prominence for her role as Karabo Moroka in the popular SABC 1 Mzansi soapie Generations has been praised for always keeping a low profile

Social media users recently went haywire after catching a glance of the star's multi-million Rand car in a video

Connie Ferguson has been praised for always keeping a low profile and not sharing her material things on social media.

We all know it is the norm for many celebrities to always flaunt their wealth on the gram, showing peeps how hard work has paid off but not for The Queen and The Wild star.

The star recently shot an ad for a local restaurant and fans caught a glimpse of the actress and television producer's lux whip. The star rocked up in the video driving a Lamborghini Urus estimated to cost around R5 million, ZAlebs reports.

Social media users quickly pointed out that they were impressed by the veteran actress' high-end expensive vehicle.

Take a look at the video below:

Connie Ferguson breaks the internet with pics of her bold new hairstyle: “Such an ageless beauty”

In more news on Connie Ferguson, Briefly News previously reported that the actress is still enjoying every moment of her wonderful life, this time opting for an interesting new hair color to spice things up. The talented actress stepped out on the streets of Johannesburg, rocking a curly style wig with blonde highlights that quickly got Mzansi talking.

Taking to her Instagram account, Connie shared the sweet snap and made sure to give special praise to her amazing hairstylist. The star also subtly mentioned the change.

"You done did the things here! Coloured, installed, and plaited in record time! Thank you for coming through for me! Different but we love," Connie captioned the post.

Fans and fellow celebs took to the comments section to sing Connie's praises. They just could not help noticing her newfound glow.

