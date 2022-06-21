A gorgeous Mzansi traditional healer has taken to social media to open up about her journey to self-acceptance and becoming the woman her ancestors want her to be

In a social media post shared on her birthday, Instagram user Gogo Ntaba said that she’s learning to accept herself with all her imperfections

She notes that while the journey to self-discovery can be challenging, it’s important to always keep moving

A beautiful traditional healer is learning to accept herself, flaws and all. Image: noma_china/Instagram.

In a post shared on her birthday, Instagram user Gogo Ntaba opened up about her growth as a young healer and her journey to self-actualisation.

“Seeking the things that my ancestors were, and the things they are seeking for me has meant uhlangabezi, the energy and connection needed to be able to embody them, according to their desire of all the sacred in me.

“This means I must first accept myself with all my imperfections. I must respect myself with all my limitations. I must look behind the harsh criticism of the mirror and understand that self-compassion goes a long way. It will allow me to stay present with myself and manage the intensity of my emotions."

The young woman then went on to say that while she realises that her self-love and acceptance journey will be hard, she will always work to improve her perspective and try not to be too hard on herself:

“The journey to self-actualisation is full of uncertainty. It is only an individual path insofar as one must build and rebuild their own palaces first before true communion with others. Improving yourself is to simply keep going.

“Every time I find myself in the ring, I am also waiting for a moment that will improve my overall perspective of the highs and lows I’ve experienced. I am waiting for a moment when I will be considered by my ancestors again. In those moments in the ring, I am reminded that sometimes the best fighter isn't the one who lands the hardest punch, it could be the one who absorbs it.”

