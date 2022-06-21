A businesswoman has taken to social media to open up about being a mom to four kids while working

The mompreneur shared her struggles about raising a premature newborn baby boy and three other kiddies while working full-time and recovering from a C-section

The lady explained that she is now putting her trust in God because giving up with four children is not an option

A brave mom has taken to the socials to share her struggles about being a businesswoman and a full-time mommy to four kiddies, one of whom is a premature newborn little boy.

In an Instagram post, the mom shared a video of herself working in bed, while holding her newborn boy and speaking to one of her daughters – a true epitome of multitasking!

An overwhelmed mom of four kiddies says she’s putting her faith in God. Image: curvekeytakeover/Instagram.

Instagram user, curvekeytakeover spoke about how overwhelmed she’s been feeling having to manage work, her family, and household, with the woman sadly saying that she even missed her daughter’s graduation.

“What to do when you feel like giving up? The pressure of having my son unexpectedly, not being able to work for three weeks how I prefer to, missing my daughter’s graduation, worrying if my son would be ok, all while recovering from a c-section surgery while my home is in shambles due to everything being so chaotic [is overwhelming]. Dear God, I trust you,” she wrote.

The woman noted that while she is a tough cookie, it’s been hard holding it together and said she would turn to God for guidance and support to get through the overwhelming moments.

“I feel like I’ve failed my children because now they don’t see a strong woman anymore, they see me falling apart, but [I'm] still trying to fight the small fight I have left in me. A part of me hates to admit that I’m weak, but if I did it with three children, I know I can figure it out and come out on top with my family,” she said.

“I have so much to celebrate right now, such as hitting my 1K goal to be monetised on YouTube. This month marks one year since I’ve had my suite. My kids are all healthy, etc, but I sit here in sadness,” she added.

But despite this mom being super overwhelmed, she’s not willing to give up, stating that her kiddies are depending on her to be strong.

“I know that there is another mother out there who feels exhausted and wants to give up, but I’m here to tell you that we can’t because our family is depending on us, but more importantly that little girl inside of us who believed in herself is rooting for us to get back up,” she added.

