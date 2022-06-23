One Mzansi woman was not sure how she felt when government let the people know that masks are no longer mandatory

Twitter user @cwtyp admitted that masks have become a part of her wardrobe, especially in winter, and she’ll still be wearing hers

The people of Mzansi came forward and admitted that they too will be wearing their masks as they are not about to brave the cold

While people have BEEN moaning about having to wear masks everywhere for what feels like a lifetime, now that the rule has been done away with, some are not so sure about it. This Mzansi winter has us shivering and those masks were a nice touch, LOL.

Even though it was extremely annoying arriving at the shop to find out that you left your mask at home and had to accept defeat and go home… not having to wear makeup, breathe in other people’s germs or smell someone’s morning breath, was definitely a bonus.

Twitter user @cwtyp does not know how she feels about government terminating the wearing of masks just as winter has knocked us all for a frozen flying six. Sis is cold and that mask has become a part of her winter wardrobe.

“A mask is an essential winter accessory, sorry ”

The people of Mzansi thank their girl for saying something many feared to admit

Yuuuup, we all wanted these darn things to be gone but now we are not so sure if winter was the right time. Aside from the increased fear of getting general winter illnesses, people liked that their faces were warm.

Take a look at some of the hilarious confessions:

@lesegomabusu said:

“I'm not ready to part ways with mine ”

@ThulasizweMwel4 said:

“Also if one is coughing should they take that responsibility to prevent the spread of any air away infection for future.”

@phuti_nkosi said:

“Now what happens to bad breath that we had been spared from ”

@Ole_Mkg said:

“I was ashamed to say this but issss truuuuu.”

@Nomuhle_M said:

@bee_bakwikwi2 said:

No more masks in indoor gatherings for Mzansi says health minister Dr Joe Phaahla, South Africans react

In related news, Briefly News reported that more than two years after South Africans first started wearing face masks, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla gazetted that there is no legal requirement to wear them on Wednesday 22 June.

Masks became a requirement when the national state of disaster was implemented in 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic. South Africans were required to wear face masks in all public shapes.

Along with the scrapping of masks, limitations on gatherings, testing and vaccination requirements for international visitors are also a thing of the past. These regulations were implemented as part of the national state of disaster since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country two years ago. According to SABC News, the country has a test positivity rate of 5.3%.

Source: Briefly News