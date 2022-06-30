A young lady celebrated a new car purchase and Mzansi was eager to celebrate with her big achievement

Celebrating her new big buy, the lovely woman shared snaps of herself collecting her smooth new ride

Netizens flooded Twitter user @moroshadi's post with well wishes to the glowing young woman who is winning at life

Congratulations were in order when one netizen, Moroshadi Mello, shared her latest purchase as she secured a new car.

A young lady shared pictures of her stunning new car and many were just as excited as the new owner. Image: Twitter:@Moroshadi1

Source: Twitter

Mzansi got to see Mello Morashadi receive her car purchase complete and wrapped in a bow.

Mzansi shows love after young lady buys new car

The young woman expressed her excitement about the new car in a Twitter and other netizens were elated along with her.

Tweeps flooded the Twitter post with heartfelt congratulations, with some expressing that they are proud to see Mello win in life.

@Joeykortis commented:

"Bathong mafreshanacongratulations babyI’m sooo proud of you."

@LamBhakaniya wrote:

"Safe Trips in your new Car. Congratulations "

Fellow car owners also joined in on the celebrations of the VW model with their own well wishes.

@OphrosL commented:

"Congratulations, welcome to the club"

@LadyKay_99 commented:

"Congratulations♥! see you in traffic babes"

@HappinessBonge2 commented:

"Girls that are winning so inspiring."

Briefly News previously reported that Bonnie Ngobeni wowed peeps on Twitter with pics of her new ride and an announcement that she has joined the BMW family.

The gorgeous Bonnie didn't show much of her new whip but shared her Beamer collection day with those online. The new BMW owner admitted to being at a loss for words in her caption.

