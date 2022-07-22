A community group in rural Zimbabwe is making reusable sanitary towels so that girls do not skip school

The Chiedza Community Welfare Trust noticed how many schoolgirls were missing school because of their period and needed to do something

They sit and sew reusable pads to help those in need stay in school, a right young women shouldn’t have to fight for like this

With so many young girls having to miss school during that time of the month, community members decided to do what they could to help. Sewing reusable sanitary pads is an initiative they started to help keep the girls in school.

The Chiedza Community Welfare Trust is doing its bit to help keep young girls in school. Image: Facebook / The Chiedza Community Welfare Trust

Source: Facebook

Millions of females all over the world miss school, work and many other things due to the fact that they have their period and cannot afford to buy sanitary products.

The Chiedza Community Welfare Trust, in Zimbabwe's Mutasa District, started the initiative when its founder Gladys Mukaratirwa noticed just how many schoolgirls miss school as a result of their menstrual cycle, reported TimesLIVE.

"If you calculate two to five days per month, it's about 45 days per year of school time which is wasted, so we realised that there was a need for them to have a sustainable source of sanitary pads," Mukaratirwa said.

The inspiring initiative has female volunteers sewing reusable pads in the hope of helping keep girls in school. A sad reality that many have to face on a monthly basis and, in a perfect world, should never have to.

