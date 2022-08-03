A South African gent took to social media to share the good news if finally becoming a property owner

He shared photos of himself looking happy in his new place as well as a caption that captured his thankfulness

Cyber citizens didn’t hesitate to wish the young man well on his major win and complimented his stylish home

A young man was overcome with joy upon collecting the keys to his new home in his name!

Twitter user @Ludah_tshambo took to Twitter to share his amazing milestone with photos showing the stylish house.

A man took to social media to share his joy of becoming a property owner. Image: @Ludah_tshambo/Twitter

In a tweet, the elated Rhodes University graduate wrote:

“This feels so surreal, never would have imagined that it would be me doing that frame 1 thing. A property owner .”

According to IOL, there are many benefits to buying a home at a young age, especially when you’re younger. In your 20s, a home is a long-term investment, and if you stay long enough, it can mean building serious wealth over time. Sell the home at a profit later on, turn it into an income-earning rental property when you’re ready to move up, or enjoy fully paid-off housing during your retirement years.

Overjoyed Mzansi peeps showered @Ludah_tshambo with congratulations and heartfelt messages.

@ViolaZiaia replied:

“Where do y’all find these beautiful apartments? .”

@NtandokaziVaphi wrote:

“Eýyy love this.”

@dearbheki said:

“Congratulations baby. SIYEZAAAAA .”

@Ea_Taung reacted:

“Congratulations, Lutho ♥️.”

@Hoe83019255 said:

“Can I move in? I can cook, clean, and be good on bed..”

Gorgeous woman purchases a fabulous new home

In another story, Briefly News reported that @MasingitaPri successfully bagged a new home and shared the wonderful news on the TL. Taking to Twitter with two amazing snaps, @MasingitaPri posed with a 'Sold' board in front of her new home.

She shared the images with her 1 800 followers and managed to go viral, gaining over 16 300 likes on the bluebird app. The awesome news was met with an influx of congratulatory messages from excited locals.

@MasingitaPri's success was felt in the hearts of many South Africans who long to purchase their own homes.

