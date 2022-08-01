A young Mzansi woman took to social media to share some of her stunning graduation photos online

Mantombi Makhubela shared the special moment with her Instagram followers through pics and an emotional caption

The grateful academic also revealed that she couldn’t help but cry tears of joy and won over praise from netizens

A young stunner brightened up the social feeds with her heartfelt gratitude for finally securing her degree.

A beautiful lady expressed her joy and gratitude upon finally bagging her degree. Image: @mantombimakhubela/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Recent graduate and digital content creator, Mantombi Makhubela posted images from the special day which show her rocking a pink suit-dress and her academic attire along with a beautiful infectious smile.

“I literally have no idea where to start, but only God could’ve equipped me for this day. My whole week has been filled with so many emotions but this is just me soaking in each & every single moment. I can’t help but cry, tears of joy. ,” Mantobi wrote on Instagram.

She also thanked her ancestors for her recent achievement and her online friends couldn’t be happier for her!

lerato_kgamanyane shared:

“Congratulations my love bug!❤️.”

thatninahastie reacted:

“YASS Moghel.”

nompendulo_lukhele responded:

“Congratulations my baby .”

this_wisani replied:

“Congratulations Mantombi. I was, with your Dad earlier, he's glowing with pride! ”

lebogang_444 wrote:

“Congratulations baby..Yooo it’s just yesterday when I would see you in your school uniform with your little brother. Time flies. Proud of you dear..”

wenzy_m commented:

“Congratulations Sthandwa sami .”

dr.setshwaelo said:

“Omg, my heart is white! I am so happy for you babe, congratulations!!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Source: Briefly News