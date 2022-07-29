A smart young lady from Durban is excited about bagging her third academic qualification after already obtaining two diplomas with distinction

Nontethelelo Mzizi landed the qualification from Durban University of Technology and thanked God, her family, and lecturers for contributing to her success

LinkedIn peeps were impressed with the stunner and congratulated her sincerely on the accolade

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young woman from Durban is over the moon after landing herself a third academic qualification after already bagging two diplomas with distinction.

Nontethelelo Mzizi was honoured with another academic qualification from Durban University of Technology. Image: Nontethelelo Mzizi/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Taking to LinkedIn, the smart go-getter looked positively thrilled about the big accomplishment and noted that she would soon obtain her fourth belt from Durban University of Technology (DUT). Show them, babes!

Nontethelelo Mzizi holds a Diploma in Journalism and Media Studies from Damelin college and two qualifications in public relations from DUT.

In addition to sharing cute snaps on her LinkedIn post, the brainy babe also expressed how thrilled she feels about the massive accomplishment and thanked everyone who played a role in her academic milestones and success:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Third belt secured and the fourth on the way. We did it again. Grateful to my parents, my friends, my academic lecturers, and everyone who contributed to this win.”

Social media peeps eagerly wished the young lady well for her academic achievement and congratulated her on the massive win.

Let’s take a peek at some of the coolest reactions:

Edmond Bayor is highly impressed with the smart young woman:

“This is Awesome. Congratulations, Nontethelelo.”

Taunyane Dickson Ramajoe can’t wait to see more:

“Congratulations, Nontethelelo Mzizi. Well done.”

Naye Lushaba reacted:

“Congratulations, Nontethelelo Mzizi.”

From humble beginnings to PhD graduate: Scientist from Durban celebrates academic milestone online

In a similarly heartwarming story about female academic excellence by Briefly News, a high-achieving scientist from Durban has taken to social media to celebrate bagging her PhD.

Kwanele Kunene, who obtained her degree from Durban University of Technology, was incredibly excited about being the first person in her family to bag a doctoral qualification. Taking to LinkedIn, the newly minted doctor expressed how excited she was about her fantastic achievement. Peeps were incredibly impressed with the successful young woman, wishing her well for the future.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News