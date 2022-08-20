Thembinkosi Matika was arrested for dealing in illegal substances and he realised that he needed to do something else with his life

He turned to farming and now owns his own farm called Legacy Farming Project which grows crops and processes some of them into preserves, sauces and juices

His story was shared on Facebook and thousands of people showered him with praise for being such a positive role model

Thembinkosi Matika used to deal in contraband but following his arrest, he decided to turn his life around and found his real calling.

Matika is now a successful farmer and runs his own farm called Legacy Farming Project which grows crops and processes some of them into preserves, sauces and juices.

Thembinkosi Matika turned from a life of crime and became a successful farmer. Photo credit: Thembinkosi Matika

Matika used to traffic contraband in Khayelitsha but now has become an inspiration for aspiring farmers all across South Africa.

The popular Facebook group, #ImStaying, shared his story which got a lot of attention from social media users.

Social media users shower Thembinkosi Matika with praise

Senzo Zondi:

"Indeed he was properly rehabilitated and we that the police for exposing his farming talent. Congratulations life need a stronger man ."

Ronald Weatherall-Thomas:

"Using his skills in a positive way. Good work young man. This is a great example that can and should be replicated by many more."

Esme Van Wyk Joone:

"Let him be an example to all unemployed people. Crime does not pay!! Well done May your business grow from strength to strength."

Marguerite Gotthard-Jacobs:

"Wow, Thembi - - what a wonderful healthy venture you have created - - Well done to you and may you go from strength to strength & become a mentor for other areas! Your perseverance, knowledge & energy can Help such a lot of other people!! ."

Joan Gourrah-Muller:

"Halalala halalala, my brother!! I am super PROUD of you. Thank you for showing our youth that it is possible. ❤️"

